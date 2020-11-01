Coimbatore city sees steady decline in positive cases

COIMBATORE

01 November 2020 00:03 IST

From around 3,600 active COVID-19 positive cases in the first and second week of October, the city has seen a decline in number of positive cases.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said that as of October 30, the total active COVID-19 cases stood at 1,844, almost half of what it was in the first half of the month.

The Corporation continuing to collect and test swab samples for COVID-19 from an area as soon as a positive case was reported had helped identify more positive persons. This positive impact of the strategy could also be seen from the increase in number of streets that was free of the infection.

As of October 31, the number of streets free from the infection was 6,608. It was 5,876 on September 30. The total number of streets in the city was 7,569.

Likewise, the number of streets with three-plus COVID-19 positive cases stood at 1,300 on September 30. It was 909 on October 31. This, if seen with the population that the Corporation had covered through its fever camps to identify persons with influenza-like infection would show the true picture of the civic body’s efforts, the sources pointed out and added that as of October 31, the civic body had covered 13.06 lakh persons in the city of over 20 lakh.

The Corporation had conducted over 11,000 such camps and continued to hold 90 to 100 camps a day.

Even the number of persons in home quarantine had come down. At present, there were only 65. And, in the COVID Care Centres that the Corporation and district administration had established to treat asymptomatic persons, several beds were vacant.

Of the 1,250-odd beds in the three halls in the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, only 250 were occupied. And, only 96 of the 300-plus beds in a care centre on Avinashi Road were occupied.

The sources said though the number of positive cases had come down, the Corporation at present was not thinking of either reducing the number of beds or closing down the care centres.

In fact, the Corporation was more vigilant than before as the increase in movement of people during the festive season posed a risk. It was for this reason that the Corporation had extended till November 30 the door-to-door survey to identify people with fever or other health ailments, the sources added.