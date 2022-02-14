Coimbatore city put on alert

Police personnel deployed in Coimbatore city on Monday in view of the anniversary of the 1998 serial bombings. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The city remained under tight security cover on Monday in view of the anniversary of the 1998 serial bombings.

BJP State president K. Annamalai presided over a public meeting at R.S. Puram that was organised by the party and various organisations to pay homage to the victims of the serial blasts.

Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP national executive member C.P. Radhakrishnan, State treasurer S.R. Sekhar, Coimbatore district president R. Nandakumar and Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam were present.

Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed across the city for surveillance and security. They carried out vehicle checks at all border points of the city and at 16 temporary checkpoints. Places such as Oppanakkara Street, Big Bazaar Street, Ukkadam and Ukkadam were under tight security cover.

Anti-sabotage teams carried out checks at lodges, public places, bus stands, railway stations, shopping complexes and malls. As many as 24 four-wheeler patrol teams and 44 two-wheeler patrol teams conducted patrols in the city from Sunday night.