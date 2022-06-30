‘Coimbatore City Police will ensure investigations free from torture’

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and office-bearers of Coimbatore Bar Association and Human Rights Cell of Coimbatore District Bar Association with the special poster brought on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police will ensure that no person will be subjected to torture during investigations, said Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan here on Thursday.

At an event organised by the Coimbatore Bar Association (CBA) to observe the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Mr. Balakrishnan said torture could not be a tool for investigation. He said the awareness poster on torture brought out by the CBA and the Human Rights Cell of Coimbatore District Bar Association would be displayed at all police stations in the city.

CBA president R. Balakrishnan released the poster and the Commissioner received the first copy. The poster explains what is torture and what victims of torture can do to fight for justice.

N. Sundaravadivelu, president of the Human Rights Cell of Coimbatore District Bar Association, spoke on the history of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. The observance of the day stressed the need to eradicate the practice, to create awareness among officials of law enforcement agencies, to train young lawyers on human rights and to remind the civil society that torture was banned as per laws, he said.

Convenor of the Human Rights Cell V.P. Sarathi said the observance of the day also stressed the need to create a human rights culture in society. CBA secretary K. Kalayarasan, other officer-bearers of CBA, lawyers and law students took part.