Coimbatore City Police warn private bus operators against fleecing passengers

The City Police have issued a warning to the omni bus operators on Monday against fleecing travellers during the Deepavali season.

As private bus tickets will be in high demand during the festive season, especially for travelling to major cities, many omni services — both online and at the agencies — charge higher than the normal rates. If passengers are fleeced by the operators, they can inform the Coimbatore City Police on the department's social media handles, or file a complaint by calling 100, 0422-2300970, 2303390, 9498176064 or 9498176372 or WhatsApp to 8190000100.

Action will be taken against the concerned bus company based on the complaint, the police said. The details of the informant will be kept confidential, the police added.


