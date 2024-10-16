Coimbatore city police warn of stringent action against traffic offenders

The Coimbatore City Police have warned of initiating stringent action against motorists involved in traffic violations.

According to the police, personnel attached to the traffic wing are conducting routine vehicle checks across the city to detect major traffic violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol, driving four-wheelers without fastening seat belt, riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, speaking over the mobile phone while driving, violating traffic signals and driving beyond the permitted speed limits.

The police seized a total of 941 vehicles that were found involved in traffic violations in the current year, out of which 901 were released after their owners paid the fine. A total of ₹10,15,500 was collected as fine through online payment and credit/debit cards from persons, who were found involved in traffic violations more than one time.

A statement issued by the police said it will also recommend to the Road Transport Authority to suspend the licence of motorists, who are found involved in traffic violations.