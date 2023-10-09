Coimbatore City Police warn of action against schools that fail to report complaints of sexual assault, harassment

October 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday warned of action against school heads and managements in the event of not reporting complaints of sexual assault and harassment raised by students.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told journalists that some private schools in the city were not allowing police personnel attached to the women and child help desk to conduct awareness activities on crimes against children.

“I request all private school managements to do all the necessary facilitation for such police personnel,” said Mr. Balakrishnan in the wake of the recent arrest of a physical education teacher and an administrative officer of a private school in the city for sexually harassing girl students.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, police personnel had approached the private school multiple times for conducting awareness activities. But, the principal and the vice-principal of the school did not grant permission . Managements of schools have the responsibility of taking preventive measures and reporting such crimes, he said.

“If they fail to take preventive measures, the police will take action against the management when such crimes occur in the institution. If such crimes come to the attention of the principals or staff, they have the responsibility to report to the police or the district child welfare committee. If they fail to report, their actions will be deemed as concealment of crime, for which action will be taken against them,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the police were continuing investigation in the case wherein the physical education teacher and administrative officer were arrested on charges of sexually harassing students. The police have information that the school administration was aware of the complaints from the affected children. The police were investigating the information and action would be taken against the administration if there was a failure on its part, he added.