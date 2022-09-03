Coimbatore City Police warn against YouTube pranksters

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 03, 2022 18:11 IST

The Coimbatore City Police warned that strict action would be taken against YouTube channels that made prank video clips in public places and posed threat to the public.

According to a release, in the recent times many pranksters created uncomfortable situations in the public places, thereby posing a threat to individual liberty and affecting people’s life.

Most of the time, the pranksters published the video without getting the consent of people who appeared in the video. Criminal proceedings would be taken against those who involved in disturbing the public, under the Indian Penal Code and their YouTube channels would be blocked under the relevant sections of Information Technology Act, the release said.

