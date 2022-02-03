Coimbatore City Police top in e-governance three consecutive months

The Coimbatore City Police stood first for effective implementation of e-Office, a tool of applications for conducting office procedures electronically, in the past three months.

Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar received a certificate of appreciation from the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu for the achievement.

Under e-Office, which was introduced by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, files are moved through the Electronic File Management System, which is paperless and fast.

According to the City Police, 9,975 files were processed through the e-Office application in November 2021 and 11,316 files in December 2021.

“In January, we processed over 12,500 files through the e-Office application. It is a team effort by police officers and the ministerial staff that has got recognition for three consecutive months,” said Mr. Pradip Kumar.

He said that e-Office application has cut down the delay in the processing of files, apart from being paperless.

“It is also easy to track the processing and status of files electronically,” he said.