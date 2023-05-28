Coimbatore City Police to use e-rickshaws for patrols

May 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to step up visible policing, the Coimbatore City Police will launch battery-operated rickshaws for patrols soon. Painted in red, the electronic rickshaws look like the sports utility patrol vehicles launched by the police last year.

A senior police officer said the plan was to launch the patrol vehicles when Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu visited the city on Friday. However, the inauguration was not done due to the busy schedule of the top official.

The officer said the new e-rickshaws, two of them to be launched first, will be used to conduct patrols in small lanes and narrow roads in the city. Several parts of the city, including Ukkadam and Town Hall, have narrow lanes in thickly populated areas. Four-wheel patrol vehicles are not ideal for these roads.

The e-rickshaws are equipped with siren and police personnel who conduct the patrol can make announcements using the public address system. The new patrol vehicles also feature emergency numbers and helplines.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan is expected to launch the e-rickshaws soon.