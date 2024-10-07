The Coimbatore City Police will prepare lists of motorists, whose vehicles have been captured by the automatic speed detection cameras for speeding more than one time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the speed monitoring system will generate alerts when a vehicle violates the city speed limit of 40 kmph for a second time or above. The police will prepare a list of such offenders for further action.

The city police had installed automatic speed detection cameras near Anna Silai on Avinashi Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road in July last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

These cameras capture registration number, image and a short video of vehicles that cross the speed limit. As a next step, the police will prepare lists of motorists who are repeated offenders.

“The main objective is to prevent accidents and save lives of people,” said Mr. Balakrishnan, in a video circulated by the City Police.

In addition to the automatic speed detection cameras at the three locations, the police have plans to increase their numbers, covering more roads.

Another speed detection camera would come up at another location of Avinashi Road soon, the Commissioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.