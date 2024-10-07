ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police to step up measures to control speeding

Published - October 07, 2024 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The speed monitoring system will generate alerts when a vehicle violates the city speed limit of T0 kmph for a second time or above, says City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

The police have plans to increase the number of automatic speed detection cameras in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Police will prepare lists of motorists, whose vehicles have been captured by the automatic speed detection cameras for speeding more than one time.

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the speed monitoring system will generate alerts when a vehicle violates the city speed limit of 40 kmph for a second time or above. The police will prepare a list of such offenders for further action.

Speed detection cameras inaugurated at three places in Coimbatore

The city police had installed automatic speed detection cameras near Anna Silai on Avinashi Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road in July last year.

These cameras capture registration number, image and a short video of vehicles that cross the speed limit. As a next step, the police will prepare lists of motorists who are repeated offenders.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras to track traffic violations at Coimbatore’s Sungam junction

“The main objective is to prevent accidents and save lives of people,” said Mr. Balakrishnan, in a video circulated by the City Police.

In addition to the automatic speed detection cameras at the three locations, the police have plans to increase their numbers, covering more roads.

Another speed detection camera would come up at another location of Avinashi Road soon, the Commissioner said.

