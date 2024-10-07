The Coimbatore City Police will prepare lists of motorists, whose vehicles have been captured by the automatic speed detection cameras for speeding more than one time.

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the speed monitoring system will generate alerts when a vehicle violates the city speed limit of 40 kmph for a second time or above. The police will prepare a list of such offenders for further action.

The city police had installed automatic speed detection cameras near Anna Silai on Avinashi Road, at Saravanampatti on Sathyamangalam Road and at Kuniyamuthur on Palakkad Road in July last year.

These cameras capture registration number, image and a short video of vehicles that cross the speed limit. As a next step, the police will prepare lists of motorists who are repeated offenders.

“The main objective is to prevent accidents and save lives of people,” said Mr. Balakrishnan, in a video circulated by the City Police.

In addition to the automatic speed detection cameras at the three locations, the police have plans to increase their numbers, covering more roads.

Another speed detection camera would come up at another location of Avinashi Road soon, the Commissioner said.