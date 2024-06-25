With the police coming across a lot of instances of elders not wearing helmets when they come to schools to drop and pick up children, the Coimbatore City Police have decided to sensitise them to the importance of helmet compliance.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu the initiative is also meant to sensitise elders and school authorities to ensure that children also wear helmets.

“The traffic police officers will first approach all the schools in the city and speak to the school management committee, teachers and parents teachers association. Once they are sensitised, they will convey the message to the parents and children,” he said.

The traffic police personnel, who are posted to ease congestion in front of schools in the city, will also speak to elders and parents and educate them about the illegality and risks of not wearing helmets.

According to traffic police personnel, several parents are seen riding two-wheelers with their children in precarious ways. Some of them are found riding two-wheelers with two or more children.

“Riding two-wheelers with kids aged five or six on the pillion is risky, especially when the vehicle is driven at a high speed or while crossing a speed breaker or negotiating potholes. Some kids are even seen sleeping on the vehicle and parents are not aware of it. Such situations highlight the need for children to wear helmets,” said a traffic police officer.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the police would also instruct school managements not to allow parents, who come without wearing helmets, to the school compound to drop or pick up children.

He added that the police would enforce compliance with helmets for pillion riders across Coimbatore city.