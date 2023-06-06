Coimbatore city police to sensitise first year college students to ragging, drugs

June 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move to sensitise students to a range of issues, the Coimbatore City Police will engage its personnel to have interactions with first year students of colleges in the city.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has instructed police personnel to meet first year college students and sensitise them to ragging, drugs, eve-teasing and offences in cyberspace.

Mr. Balakrishnan told media persons on Monday that managements of colleges would conduct orientation programmes for first year students. Already, the city police appointed women personnel from all stations, known as ‘Police Akka’, to have interactions with students of colleges falling under their limits.

The Commissioner said the women personnel would address first year students during the orientation programmes. They would continue to be in touch with students, especially girls.

Further, the station house officers from all stations had been tasked to sensitize students to illegality and ill effects of ragging, drug abuse, eve-teasing and offences on social media and in cyberspace, he said.

