Coimbatore City Police to procure Segways for patrol at Smart City leisure spots

June 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Soon, people spending their leisure time at popular spots in Coimbatore such as the Race Course or Valankulam, will see men in khaki coming in style on Segway, a two-wheeled self-balancing personal transporter, for patrols. In a move to conduct efficient patrolling at leisure spots developed under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore City Police will procure five Segways, said Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan on Thursday. According to Mr. Balakrishnan, a study was being conducted to identify the emerging requirements for effective policing in places developed and beautified under the Smart Cities Mission in Coimbatore. “Most of these places such as the Race Course, Valankulam and Ukkadam tank are leisure spots where large numbers of people visit and spend their time. As two-wheelers cannot be used to conduct patrols inside these places, battery-powered personal transporters like the Segway is an ideal option,” he said. During a recent field visit, the police found out that several form violations were happening in such leisure spots. Illegal parking of vehicles on walkways and anti-social elements causing disturbance to people were among several issues noticed by the police. “Though foot patrolling can be done in these places, personal transporters like the Segway will help the police patrol these places effectively. They can cover vast areas in a short time with the support of Segway,” said Mr. Balakrishnan. Three more tanks in the city, Selvampathi, Kumarasamy, Krishnampathy, Kurichi tanks are also being developed under the Smart Cities Mission.

Segways are already used by the police for street patrolling in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi.

