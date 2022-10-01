Coimbatore City Police to launch mobile library in autorickshaws

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 01, 2022 18:31 IST

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (left), and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) N. Mathivanan at a meeting with autorickshaw drivers on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City police have planned to launch mobile libraries in autorickshaws that are running across the city.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said, “Many auto drivers during their break have been spending time on mobile phones. In order to reduce that, the city police have come up with an initiative to launch mobile libraries in the autos that are running across the city.”

Under this initiative, the police would give three to five books to each auto driver, who can make arrangements behind the driver's seat to place those books. During the recess period, the auto drivers can read those books instead of using a mobile phone, the Commissioner said. He also added that this serves a dual purpose as it would be useful for the passengers as well.

Every month the books would be shifted on a rotational basis, the Commissioner said, and sought the cooperation of all the auto drivers.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Traffic Police Department with the auto drivers at the Police Community Hall, the Commissioner appealed to the auto drivers not to drink and drive.

He also requested them to ensure the safety of the passengers and help the Police Department to regulate parking and traffic management. The Commissioner asked the auto drivers to undergo first aid training and learn simple techniques that would be useful during the time of emergency.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) N. Mathivanan, police officials and auto drivers across the city were present.

