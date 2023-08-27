Coimbatore City Police to launch integrated voice feedback system

August 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police will soon launch an integrated voice feedback system to gather the views of people on their visit to police stations and handling of their petitions by the police personnel. Based on the feedback given by the public, the city police will rate the police stations.

According to City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the police are currently using an application — Grievance Redressal And Tracking (GREAT) — that was developed with the assistance of Coimbatore-based Prompt Infotech. This is being used at the reception desks of police stations.

Introduced in February this year, GREAT is used to record the details of petitioners, mobile number, and a gist of their grievances. To get feedback on these complaints, personnel from the city police control room call the petitioners over phone in the subsequent days.

The petitioners are asked about their experience at the stations, behaviour of police personnel, status of their petition – whether a case registered or made an entry of it in the community service register (CSR) and further action taken. The petitioners are asked to give ratings from 1 to 10.

In order to save the time of the personnel who make direct calls for the feedback, the city police are now working to introduce the integrated voice feedback system that will be integrated with GREAT. With this, automated calls will be generated to the petitioner after their station visits to get the feedback. The integrated voice feedback system will feature Mr. Balakrishnan’s recorded voice and petitioners can choose to listen to Tamil or English versions.