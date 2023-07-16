ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police to develop software for people residing in lodges, hostels, serviced apartments

July 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police will soon develop a software which can be used to record details of people who reside in lodges, hostels, serviced apartments, and rental accommodations locally known as mansions.

The move is part of measures being taken by the police to strengthen the security network of the city.

According to the police, people residing in such facilities can upload their photo identities using the software and they or owners do not need to visit stations to submit documents.

The station house officers will be able to access the details uploaded in the software in their jurisdictional limits and they will be able to review them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of developing the software, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner K. Shanmugam, G. Chandeesh and N. Mathivanan held a meeting with representatives from serviced apartments, lodges, hostels, mansions, and Residents Welfare Associations last week.

They were briefed about the need for maintaining the records of people staying in such facilities as part of improving the overall security of the city.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, neighbourhood police have been introduced in Coimbatore under which police personnel have been meeting with Residents Welfare Associations during the weekends. The meeting will be a platform for the police and the associations to discuss about issues ranging from anti-social activities to crimes in the particular locality.

The commissioner added that serviced apartments, lodges, hostels and mansions should have active surveillance cameras.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US