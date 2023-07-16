Coimbatore City Police to develop software for people residing in lodges, hostels, serviced apartments

July 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police will soon develop a software which can be used to record details of people who reside in lodges, hostels, serviced apartments, and rental accommodations locally known as mansions.

The move is part of measures being taken by the police to strengthen the security network of the city.

According to the police, people residing in such facilities can upload their photo identities using the software and they or owners do not need to visit stations to submit documents.

The station house officers will be able to access the details uploaded in the software in their jurisdictional limits and they will be able to review them.

As part of developing the software, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner K. Shanmugam, G. Chandeesh and N. Mathivanan held a meeting with representatives from serviced apartments, lodges, hostels, mansions, and Residents Welfare Associations last week.

They were briefed about the need for maintaining the records of people staying in such facilities as part of improving the overall security of the city.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, neighbourhood police have been introduced in Coimbatore under which police personnel have been meeting with Residents Welfare Associations during the weekends. The meeting will be a platform for the police and the associations to discuss about issues ranging from anti-social activities to crimes in the particular locality.

The commissioner added that serviced apartments, lodges, hostels and mansions should have active surveillance cameras.

