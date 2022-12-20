Coimbatore City Police to develop multipurpose drone for better policing

December 20, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a novel initiative for riot control, the Coimbatore City Police, in partnership with the Department of Robotics and Advanced Engineering (RAE) of the PSG College of Technology, has planned to develop a drone-based tear gas launcher.

B. Vinod, Head of the Department of RAE, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan had convened a meeting with the department to explore the possibilities of harnessing technology for better policing.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the police officials highlighted the need for a drone to drop tear gas shells on the unruly mob, a drone with a night vision camera, and a drone with public addressing system, said Mr. Vinod.

After the initial round of research, it was decided to design a drone by incorporating all the three demands of the police department, he said.

Mr. Vinod said the drone weighing 30 kg was designed to carry 300 g of four tear gas shells. Sensors would be fitted in the drone to detect the wind speed and direction before dropping the shells, which would be helpful for the operator to precisely drop them.

The drone would also have night vision cameras to track down petty offenders such as pocket pickers and chain snatchers, especially during the night hours when mobility was restricted in a few areas. A public addressing system to give instructions during traffic snarls would also be part of the drone.

The drone was designed to fly for nearly 25 minutes, and cover a distance of 7 km, said Mr. Vinod. The city police conducted a training programme for the police officials from all the police stations in the city limits last month.