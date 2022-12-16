  1. EPaper
Coimbatore City Police to conduct Badminton Tournament

December 16, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police has planned to conduct a Badminton Tournament for both police personnel and the public at the Sporfy Centre in Kalapatti here on January 7, 2023. Those interested must pay a non-refundable amount of ₹600 and register before January 5, a release says. The winner in men’ and women’s doubles will receive a trophy and cash prize of ₹7,000 for each category. The runners up will get ₹4,000 for each category and semi-finalists ₹2,000. Contact 88389 14505 for details and rules.

