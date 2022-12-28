Coimbatore City Police tighten security for New Year’s Eve

December 28, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have planned to increase security arrangements in the city for the New Year celebrations.

According to a press release from the Coimbatore City Police, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants that arrange parties during New Year’s Eve have to take precautionary measures to avoid law and order problems. The organisers have to arrange parking spaces and appoint security personnel to ensure safety.

The police have also warned against racing on the roads and drunk driving. The city police plans to set up check posts at 45 places and emergency recovery services at four locations in the city.

Five Deputy Commissioners, 15 Assistant Commissioners, 41 Inspectors, 172 Sub-Inspectors, and nearly 1,600 police personnel will be deployed across the city for security, said the release.

