Coimbatore City Police step up security arrangements ahead of Republic Day

January 24, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, the Coimbatore City Police have stepped up security arrangements at public places and enabled visible policing in many areas of the city.

On Tuesday, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Assistant Commissioner of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Pramod Nair inspected the Coimbatore Railway Junction to check the security preparedness.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police have pressed dog squads into round-the-clock service to conduct checks on platforms and within trains. Passengers and their belongings are thoroughly scanned before letting them to the railway station. The city police have taken control of the V.O.C Park, where the Republic Day celebrations will be held on Thursday.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the city police stepped up the security arrangements in public places, where there were huge crowd gatherings, such as bus stands, railway stations, airport, and places of worship. Besides, the police had been tasked to conduct regular patrols across the city.

More than 1,500 police personnel had been deployed for security purposes, he said, and added the police had been collecting details about persons who were staying in lodges. All the 11 check posts on the city borders and temporary check posts within the city had been activated, he said.