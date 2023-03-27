ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore City Police start online grievance redress meeting

March 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan interacted with the petitioners during the launch of the new arrangement, which is primarily aimed at helping senior citizens and women

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan hearing a petition through video conferencing during the online grievances redress meeting held on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday started the weekly online grievance redress meeting in which the Police Commissioner received petitions from the public through video conferencing.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan interacted with the petitioners during the launch of the new arrangement, which is primarily aimed at helping senior citizens and women. The online redress meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays.

According to the police, petitioners who wish to make use of the facility should mail their grievance to the mail id:  onlinegrievance.copcbe@gmail.com in advance. The police will go through the petitions and send a link for the online grievance redress meeting for the forthcoming Monday. The petitioners who wish to make use of the opportunity are advised to have uninterrupted internet connection and devices like desktop computers with webcam, tablets or smartphones for video conferencing. 

Sources said that a few complaints were received on the launch day and more people were expected to make use of the arrangement in the coming weeks. 

