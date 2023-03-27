HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore City Police start online grievance redress meeting

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan interacted with the petitioners during the launch of the new arrangement, which is primarily aimed at helping senior citizens and women

March 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan hearing a petition through video conferencing during the online grievances redress meeting held on Monday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan hearing a petition through video conferencing during the online grievances redress meeting held on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday started the weekly online grievance redress meeting in which the Police Commissioner received petitions from the public through video conferencing.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan interacted with the petitioners during the launch of the new arrangement, which is primarily aimed at helping senior citizens and women. The online redress meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays.

According to the police, petitioners who wish to make use of the facility should mail their grievance to the mail id:  onlinegrievance.copcbe@gmail.com in advance. The police will go through the petitions and send a link for the online grievance redress meeting for the forthcoming Monday. The petitioners who wish to make use of the opportunity are advised to have uninterrupted internet connection and devices like desktop computers with webcam, tablets or smartphones for video conferencing. 

Sources said that a few complaints were received on the launch day and more people were expected to make use of the arrangement in the coming weeks. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.