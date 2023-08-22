August 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police and non-governmental organisation Siruthuli jointly launched Kaval Vanam, an afforestation project using Miyawaki method, on the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve (AR) campus on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the project by planting a sapling in the presence of Siruthuli managing trustee Vanitha Mohan and Siruthuli coordinator Sujani Balu. As per the plan, over 750 saplings will be planted on a plot close to the rifle club on the AR campus.

Launching the initiative, Mr. Balakrishnan said the public realised the importance of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was huge demand for medical oxygen. He stated that trees were natural generators of oxygen and afforestation was one of the methods to fight emerging threats like global warming.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar, traffic police inspector K. Govindaraju, inspector (AR) Prathap Singh and forest range officer K. Jayachandran were present.

