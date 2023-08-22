HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore City Police, Siruthuli launch Kaval Vanam afforestation project

August 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police and non-governmental organisation Siruthuli jointly launched Kaval Vanam, an afforestation project using Miyawaki method, on the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve (AR) campus on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the project by planting a sapling in the presence of Siruthuli managing trustee Vanitha Mohan and Siruthuli coordinator Sujani Balu. As per the plan, over 750 saplings will be planted on a plot close to the rifle club on the AR campus.

Launching the initiative, Mr. Balakrishnan said the public realised the importance of oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was huge demand for medical oxygen. He stated that trees were natural generators of oxygen and afforestation was one of the methods to fight emerging threats like global warming.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AR) A. Sekar, traffic police inspector K. Govindaraju, inspector (AR) Prathap Singh and forest range officer K. Jayachandran were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / afforestation / global warming / climate change / police / nature / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.