Coimbatore City Police send proposal for speed detection cameras

After successful implementation of issuing e-challans for traffic violations through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at select traffic signals, Coimbatore City Police are on the efforts to integrate more technology to make the roads safer.

With overspeeding being one of the main reasons for accidents, police have sent a proposal to the higher-ups for the introduction of speed detection cameras on city roads.

The proposal is among a slew of measures being taken up by Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar to bring down fatalities and injuries caused by road traffic accidents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S.R. Senthilkumar (Traffic) told The Hindu on Wednesday that the proposal sought for the introduction of speed detection cameras on select roads in the city.

He said that a speed restriction of 40 km. per hour (kmph) is already in force on all roads in the city except six stretches where the speed limit is 30 kmph.

As per the gazette issued by Coimbatore District Collector in August 2019, all motor vehicles plying inside the city limits should not exceed the speed of 40 kmph. A speed limit of 30 kmph is in force on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy, Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet – flyover and Vysial Street – Selvapuram. Vehicles such as ambulances, fire services vehicles, police vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles on emergency are exempted from the speed restrictions as per the gazette.

“At present, traffic police personnel are using speed radar at different locations to enforce the speed restriction. If speed detection cameras are installed on select roads, they will detect vehicles that violate the speed restriction automatically and generate e-challans,” he said.

The ANPR cameras installed with the support of people’s initiative ‘Uyir’ at 20 select traffic junctions on Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Palakkad Road generate e-challans for violations such as jumping red signal, triple riding and riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet. Feeds from the ANPR cameras have also been integrated with the Central Government’s Parivahan Sewa through the National Informatics Centre.