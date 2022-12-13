  1. EPaper
Coimbatore City Police seize 899 kg of gutka, three held

December 13, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons for possessing banned tobacco products near Coimbatore Railway Station on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the Ukkadam police conducted a raid near Goods Shed Road on the back side of the railway station. The police found that three persons were in possession of banned tobacco products and seized 899 kg of the contraband from them.

The arrested were identified as L. Abhudagir, 45, from Ukkadam, S. Ramprabhu, 40, from Kanuvai, and R. Isaq, 35, from Kalappanaickenpalayam. They were booked under section 328 (causes hurt by means of poison, etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). They were remanded in judicial custody.

