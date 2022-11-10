Coimbatore city police seize ₹80 lakh unaccounted cash

The Hindu Bureau Coimbatore
November 10, 2022 21:13 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday seized ₹80 lakh unaccounted cash from a man who carried it in public transport.

According to the police, G. Kumar (32) of Kulathupalayam in Karur district was working in a finance company in Tiruppur. On Thursday, he carried ₹80 lakh cash in a bag from the company and boarded a TNSTC bus to Coimbatore at Tiruppur old bus stand.

When the bus conductor asked him to get a ticket for his bag, an argument arose between them. When the bus reached the Gandhipuram bus stand, Transport Department officials informed the Kattoor police.

During inquiry, he told the police that he carried the cash to give to a money lender from Siddhapudur in Coimbatore. The Kattoor police seized and handed over ₹80 lakh unaccounted cash to the officials from the Income Tax (IT) Department, the police said.

