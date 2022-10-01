Coimbatore city police seize 419 kg of gutka, one held

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 01, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a man for possessing banned tobacco products here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, the Race Course police went for searches near a travels in Pappanaickenpalayam to Avarampalayam Road on Friday and found the man with the banned tobacco products.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police seized 419 kg of banned tobacco products that were meant for sale and arrested him. The accused was identified as M. Riyasudeen of Podanur in the city. The police booked him under the sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app