Coimbatore city police seize 419 kg of gutka, one held

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a man for possessing banned tobacco products here on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Race Course police went for searches near a travels in Pappanaickenpalayam to Avarampalayam Road on Friday and found the man with the banned tobacco products.

The police seized 419 kg of banned tobacco products that were meant for sale and arrested him. The accused was identified as M. Riyasudeen of Podanur in the city. The police booked him under the sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.