Coimbatore

Coimbatore city police seize 40 kg of ganja

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 30, 2022 22:09 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:09 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday arrested two persons for possession of illicit drugs at two different places and seized 40 kg of ganja from them.

S. Kumar (35), a truck owner, found that ganja was hoarded below the driver’s seat of his truck and handed over it to the Kuniyamuthur police station.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kumar, the police found that A. Muthalappan (44), a native of Vattalagundu in Dindigul district, who was working as driver hoarded 10 kg of ganja in the truck. The police arrested him. 

During investigation, the police found that Muthalappan hoarded ganja in Good Shed Road near railway station. The Variety Hall police rushed to the spot and found his associate N. Karuppusamy (49) was in possession of 30 kg of ganja and seized it. Both of them were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.

