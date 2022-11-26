Coimbatore city police seize 346 kg of gutkha, three held

November 26, 2022 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The banned tobacco product was found when the police were conducting vehicle checks on Somasundara Mill Road on Friday

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons for peddling banned tobacco products meant for illicit sale near Somasundara Mill Road, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While conducting their regular patrol near Somasundara Mill Road, the Kattoor police stopped a four-wheeler to check it. The police found that 346 kg of banned tobacco products meant for illicit sale, hidden in the vehicle.

The police seized the contraband and arrested G. Sujaram, 27, K. Govinth Meena, 21, both natives of Rajasthan and K. Senthilvel, 27, from Ramanathapuram district. They were booked under sections 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.) of the Indian Penal Code and under the sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another incident, the Podanur police arrested R. Mahesh Kumar, 34, of Chettipalayam, and M. Manikandan, 25 of Pappanaickenpalayam for possessing 1.5 kg of ganja meant for sale and invoked the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were remanded in police custody, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US