Coimbatore city police seize 346 kg of gutkha, three held

November 26, 2022 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police arrested three persons for peddling banned tobacco products meant for illicit sale near Somasundara Mill Road, on Friday.

While conducting their regular patrol near Somasundara Mill Road, the Kattoor police stopped a four-wheeler to check it. The police found that 346 kg of banned tobacco products meant for illicit sale, hidden in the vehicle.

The police seized the contraband and arrested G. Sujaram, 27, K. Govinth Meena, 21, both natives of Rajasthan and K. Senthilvel, 27, from Ramanathapuram district. They were booked under sections 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.) of the Indian Penal Code and under the sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

In another incident, the Podanur police arrested R. Mahesh Kumar, 34, of Chettipalayam, and M. Manikandan, 25 of Pappanaickenpalayam for possessing 1.5 kg of ganja meant for sale and invoked the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were remanded in police custody, said the police.