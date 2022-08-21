Coimbatore city police seize 326 kg of gutkha, three held

Representational image.

The Coimbatore City Police seized 326.74 kg of gutkha and arrested three persons here on Saturday.

The seizures were made during a raid at a petty shop at Nanjundapuram.

The accused were identified as S. Ramachandran (29), N. Albin (34) and M. Jailabudeen (51), all native of Coimbatore district. The police booked them under section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the India Penal Code and Section 24 of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

During the investigation, the police found that Jailabudeen has a history of cases registered under COTPA at various police stations. All of them were remanded.

In a separate incident, the Saravanapatty police arrested a 25-year-old man for possessing 1.1 kg of ganja. The police booked the accused Nandha Gopal under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.