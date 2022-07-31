Coimbatore city police seize 20 kg of ‘ganja chocolate’

The chocolate seized by the police in Coimbatore which is suspected to have been infused with ganja. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The City Police have arrested a 58-year-old man with 20.5 kg of chocolates that are suspected to have been infused with ganja.

The police said that samples of the chocolate will be sent to a government laboratory through the consent of the court to find out whether the product indeed had the psychotropic substances contained in ganja.

K. Balaji, a resident of Arivoli Nagar, was arrested by the Rathinapuri police with the contraband on Saturday. A police team headed by inspector H. Ramesh Kannan apprehended him from Kannappa Nagar on Sanganoor Road.

Balaji is a daily wage worker at Anna Market. The police suspect that he had been selling the chocolate for additional income. The police have also booked 15 persons, who are suspected to be accomplices of Balaji. A person, namely ‘Tail’ Suresh was the leader of the gang. They are believed to have sourced the contraband from north Indian States, the police said

The accused have been booked for offences under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and a few Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Senior police officers said that this was the second seizure of ganja chocolate in the city. The first case was reported in R.S. Puram station limits earlier this month.