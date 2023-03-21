Coimbatore City Police seek two more stations at Kalapatti, Irugur

March 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have requested the Home Department to sanction two more police stations based at Kalapatti and Irugur. A request for the two stations was submitted to Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy when he visited the city last week, said Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. The two police stations at Kalapatti and Irugur were sought in addition to the three police stations at Sundarapuram, Karumbukadai and Kavundampalayam that were sanctioned for Coimbatore city last year. Already, the city police have 15 police stations – law and order and investigation wing. Mr. Balakrishnan said a station at Kalapatti was sought to split the vast jurisdictional limits of the Peelamedu police station. If a station gets sanctioned at Kalapatti, it will also cover important places like the Coimbatore International Airport. A station at Irugur will help the police split the areas now covered by the Singanallur police station. At present, personnel from the two stations are struggling to cover the large jurisdiction limits, especially for patrols. For the stations sanctioned at Sundarapuram, Karumbukadai and Kavundampalayam last year, the city police were trying to find buildings to start operations. According to Mr. Balakrishnan, it was initially declared that the three police stations could be ‘light police stations’, each having a strength of 31 police personnel. However, the DGP/Head of the Police Force recommended them to be ‘heavy police stations’ which will have around 80 police personnel including two police inspectors, he said. Efforts were also being made to increase the jurisdictions of all the police stations to cover the present limits of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. At present, several places coming under the Coimbatore Corporation limits are in the jurisdictions of the Vadavalli and the Thudiyalur police stations of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police. Mr. Balakrishnan added that a proposal has also been sent for sanctioning traffic police stations in all the existing 15 police stations in the city. At present, only eight police stations have traffic police units attached to them.