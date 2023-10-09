HamberMenu
Coimbatore City Police seek public opinion to improve safety of women

October 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Scan the QR code to register public opinion to improve safety of women in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore City Police have sought opinion from the public on issues concerning the safety of women at night and their suggestions for improvement.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said on Monday that women, who worked on night shifts and who travelled to and from the city at night, faced various issues and challenges. The police decided to seek public opinion on the matter to understand their concerns and render maximum support to them, he said.

The survey document asks various questions such as difficulties faced in travelling at night, places in the city that are avoided due to safety concerns and suggestions from the public. Scan the QR code to register your opinion.

