: A total of 168 stolen mobile phones were restored to the complainants on Saturday by Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan.

Forty criminals were arrested for cellphone theft during the year so far, the Commissioner said.

Two hundred more stolen phones have to be recovered, he said

Investigating teams detected use of most of the stolen phones in other States.

The police could also establish that stolen phones were being utilised by miscreants for committing cyber crimes.

