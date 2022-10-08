Coimbatore City Police register a case against BJP workers

Earlier, Balaji Uthamaramasamy and 11 other BJP members were arrested in two separate cases

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
October 08, 2022 12:42 IST

The Coimbatore City Police registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Balaji Uthamaramasamy and six others for unlawful gathering in front of Coimbatore Central Prison on October 7.

Earlier, Mr. Uthamaramasamy and 11 other BJP members were arrested in two separate cases on the charges of making derogatory remarks against social reformer 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy and DMK Nilgiris MP A. Raja during a protest organised by Hindu Munnani, on September 21.

On October 1, the Principal District and Sessions Court, Coimbatore granted bail for Mr. Uthamaramasy. Eleven other cadre were given bail by the Madras High Court and they came out of Coimbatore Central Prison on Thursday.

During that time BJP cadre gathered in front of the prison to receive them. Police asked them to not assemble as there was no permission given for the gathering.

On Friday, the Race Course Police registered a case against Mr Uthamaramasamy and six other BJP cadre under section 143(unlawful assembly) and section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

