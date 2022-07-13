Coimbatore city police reach out to the needy, vulnerable on streets

Persons who were shifted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit from various parts of the city at the Coimbatore Corporation’s night shelter on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Coimbatore City Police has taken up the task of reaching out to the destitute, mentally challenged and homeless people who are found on streets.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the police reached out to over 135 people in the past one month and more than 100 people were united with their family members or relatives.

In the case of persons belonging to other districts, the AHTU gets in touch with the police station of their respective districts and makes efforts to reunite them with their family members. Homeless persons who do not have dependents are accommodated at the night shelter run by Coimbatore Corporation at R.S. Puram.

According to Mr. Balakrishnan, the police were also offering support for the physical and mental well being of persons rescued from streets.

The AHTU team led by inspector R. Rosalin takes rounds in the city and traces persons who are found abandoned on the sides of road, children who are forced into begging, sick and elderly persons who need support.

“We first take them to the night shelter at R.S. Puram and then verify their details. Those who are sick are given medical attention. Children who are forced into alms seeking are produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further course of action. We offer counselling to parents who force their children into begging,” she said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the public can alert the police by dialling the control room number 100 if they find destitute people on the streets in the city.