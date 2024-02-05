February 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Coimbatore City Police on Monday questioned Sakthi Anandan, managing director of multi-level marketing (MLM) firm ‘My V3 Ads’, against which a case was registered last month.

Police sources said that Mr. Anandan was summoned to the CCB office and he reached around 1.45 p.m. with his lawyers. The CCB team questioned him for around four hours.

The CCB registered a case against the firm and its proprietor on January 19, under Sections 3 (banning of prize chit and money circulation schemes or enrolment as members or participation therein) and 4 (penalty for contravening the provisions of section 3) of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and 3 (banning of unregulated deposit schemes), 6 (certain scheme to be unregulated deposit scheme) and 21 (2) (punishment for accepting deposits in contravention of section 3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

According to the police, the firm is said to have received several crores from people who became paid members of its app, through which they review advertisements for a fixed income. Paid membership of the app ranges between ₹ 360 and ₹1,21,260. Herbal packs and ayurvedic capsules are also given to paid members, based on their membership package. The firm also promises promotion income and special reward when members add new people to the MLM network.

After the questioning, Mr. Ananth claimed to journalists that the company’s operations do not violate the Sections of the two Acts, under which the case was registered. He claimed that the products sold by the firm are genuine and they have all necessary certification.