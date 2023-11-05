Coimbatore City Police provide reflectors to cyclists to prevent accidents at night

November 05, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The traffic police wing of the Coimbatore City Police have launched a drive to ensure safety of cyclists in the city by providing them reflectors.

The police started the drive after a 75-year-old cyclist from SIHS Colony in the city was fatally knocked down by a mini lorry on Tiruchi Road, near the Uzhavar Santhai at Singanallur, on November 3 early morning.

When the police questioned the driver of the mini lorry, namely M. Manikandan (31), he told the police that he did not see the bicycle of the victim K. Chidambaram. The cyclist suffered severe head injury and died on the spot.

Since cycles do not have tail lamps like the ones in two-wheelers and other vehicles, there could be visibility issues, especially in the absence of street lights and during rains, said traffic police personnel.

“The mini lorry driver claimed that he could not see the bicycle that did not have a reflector. We launched a special drive to provide reflectors to cyclists on the instructions of the City Police Commissioner,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), A. Sitrarasu.

According to the official, many people who work at night, including those who work as security guards and persons working in hotels, tea stalls and small companies use bicycles as their mode of transport. Many of these people were also found using old bicycles, which do not have reflectors.

“Most of them are elderly people who work hard to earn for their family. If reflectors are fixed on the bicycles, other motorists can easily spot them at night,” he said.

The drive to fix reflectors on bicycles will continue in the coming days.

