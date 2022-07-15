Coimbatore city police plan ‘Street Libraries’ to keep youth, children engaged

The initiative aims to improve access of quality books to children and youth from densely populated areas

The initiative aims to improve access of quality books to children and youth from densely populated areas

In a move to keep the youth and children from populated areas in the city engaged, the city police plan to set up ‘Street Libraries’ in selected urban pockets.

A total of 77 slum areas and 94 cluster houses have been identified in Coimbatore where the police plan to establish mini libraries with the support of sponsors.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the main objective of the police was to enable access of quality books to children and youth from the economically weaker sections who are living in some of the thickly populated areas in the city.

“Children from such places normally lack access to quality books. We are planning to provide them quality books through sponsors and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds,” he said.

It has also come to the attention that local gangs were operating in some of the densely populated areas in the city. They often clash with each other, posing a threat to the peaceful atmosphere. According to the police, places such as Rathinapuri and Kannappa Nagar witnessed several clashes between local gangs and a few murders. Videos of youth chasing members of their rival gang with weapons were also widely circulated in social media.

Mr. Balakrishnan recently chose Rathinapuri, Sivananda Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Kannappa Nagar and Maruthappa Konar Street for foot patrolling and interacted with residents. It is learnt that some residents including women briefed the officer about the menace posed by local gangs of youths and minors.

Those interested in supporting the initiative can contact the city police.