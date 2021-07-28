Coimbatore City Police pass message on speed restrictions to stakeholders

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 00:06 IST

Taxis, buses, lorries and auto rickshaws asked to fall in line

Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday organised a meeting of various stakeholders in the transport sector regarding the implementation of speed restrictions in the city limits.

A speed limit of 30 kmph will apply to the six busy stretches namely Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram - Ganapathy, Bharathiar Road, Sukrawarpet – flyover and Vysial Street – Selvapuram and 40 kmph to the rest of roads in the city.

S. R. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City, chaired the meeting that was attended by officials from the Highways Department, Transport Department, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, operators of lorries, buses, tourist vehicles, taxis, autorickshaws and members of different transport associations.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said the focus of the meeting was to pass the message on speed restrictions to the stakeholders.

“Operators of public transport, goods carriers, taxis and autorickshaws have been asked to follow the speed restrictions. The main aim is to reduce accidents. The police will tighten check on driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding,” he said.

On Tuesday, the police started placing speed limit signage at different parts of the city.

To resume check on drunk driving in the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the police personnel have been asked to avoid the crude method of asking the motorist to blow air close to their faces.

Alcometers

“Arrangements will be made to fix alcometers to a portable stand. Motorists who the police intend to screen will be asked to stand before the machine and blow air using a disposable straw,” he said.