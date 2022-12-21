Coimbatore city police organise ‘petition mela’ 

December 21, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘petition mela’ in progress at the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore City Police organised a ‘petition mela’ to redress grievances of the people at the City Police Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday.

Based on the directions of Inspector General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar, the city police organised the mela on various applications sent to the CM’s cell, Police Commissioner, and in all the police stations within the city limits.

As many as 258 petitions filed in various police stations across the city were taken up for consideration, out of which 149 were resolved on the spot. Four FIRs were filed, and 31 petitioners were advised to approach the court. Mr. Sudhakar also handed over recovered amount of ₹5,58,724 to three persons, who lost the money in cyber fraud.

A similar ‘mela’ was organised by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police at the Armed Reserve Police Ground. Mr. Sudhakar and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S. Muthusamy resolved the grievances of the petitioners.

According to the police, re-inquiry was conducted on 79 petitions in which 13 FIRs were registered, and 18 cases were referred to the higher officials. Nearly 33 cases were solved by the police. Similarly, 21 petitions were settled during the mela in Tiruppur.

