Coimbatore city police on the lookout for three women on theft charges

December 21, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

N. Sai Charan

The Coimbatore City police are on the lookout for three women who were absconding after committing theft on Monday.

According to the police, B. Bagavathi Ammal, 78, a native of Puliyakulam in the city, was waiting for a bus near Sungam, to go to ESI Hospital, along with her sister.

Three women, who came in an autorickshaw there asked them to come along. The trio got down near G.V. Residency. After reaching the destination, Bagavathi Ammal found that a gold chain weighing four sovereigns was missing from her purse.

The Peelamedu police registered a case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and are on the lookout for the accused.

