Coimbatore City Police on the lookout for six-member gang for robbery

October 02, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have formed three special teams to trace six men who trespassed into the residence of seven youths near Eachanari and robbed them of their electronic gadgets, after assaulting them with weapons, early on Sunday.

K. Dinesh (19) of Tiruvannamalai district complained to the police that the men robbed him and six of his roommates of eight mobile phones and three laptops. Mr. Dinesh’s complaint said that the six men trespassed into their residence at Muthu Nagar near Eachanari around 3 a.m. when they were asleep.

He told the police that the men carried iron rods and wires. According to the complainant, the men asked them to handover the cash. They assaulted Mr. Dinesh and his roommates when they told the gang that they did not have cash.

Two friends of Mr. Dinesh, namely B. Karan (19) of Theni, and N. Alwar (21) of Thoothukudi, suffered injuries in the assault. The Sundarapuram police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Dinesh on Sunday evening.

