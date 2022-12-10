Coimbatore city police on the lookout for cyber offender

December 10, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Cyber Crime Division of the Coimbatore City Police on Friday registered a case against an unidentified person who allegedly cheated a man to the tune of ₹ 13,20,000.

The police said that R. Sasikumar of Uppilipalayam, a driver in a private company, received a text message that he had won a car from an online shopping platform. The person who called him after the message demanded to transfer some amount as processing fee. Believing this, Mr. Sasikumar transferred the amount to a bank account. In the last two months, he had transferred ₹ 13,20,000 to various bank accounts in more than 30 transactions and later came to know that he was cheated, said the police.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Sasikumar, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource)of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.

