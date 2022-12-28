Coimbatore city police on lookout for six persons on cheating charges

December 28, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday registered a case against six persons, who were allegedly involved in cheating a businessman from Peelamedu.

According to the police, D. Satheesh Kumar, 36, a native of Gandhi Ma Nagar in Peelamedu was running a water service station equipment manufacturing company.

He lodged a complaint at the Ramanathapuram police station in which he said he was approached by T. Jeganath Singh, J. Kalaivani, Elavarasi, Rithika, Ashvini, and Ajay, all city residents with a promise of building a new house. Believing this, he transferred ₹20 lakh to them and later came to know that he was cheated.

The police registered a case under Sections 120 b (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Three held for kidnapping contractor

The Podanur police registered a case against six persons and arrested three, who were allegedly involved in kidnapping R. Manikandan, 42, a native of Sundarapuram.

According to the police, Vanitha, one of the accused, and five others kidnapped Manikandan, a building contractor, in a four-wheeler. They took him to Sirkali and locked him in a hotel room. The gang assaulted him and forcefully made him transfer ₹5 lakh to the bank account of the accused, allegedly for returning their money that was with him. They also took his signature on a bond paper for ₹15 lakh and released him.

He lodged a complaint with the Podanur police, who arrested Vanitha, Murugan, and Raja.

Two sentenced to three years RI for peddling drugs

The Special Court for Trial of Essential Commodities Act cases in Coimbatore on Wednesday sentenced two persons to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned drugs.

Additional District Judge and Presiding Officer of the Special Court A.S. Ravi sentenced N. Mukundhan, 19, and N. Mannar, 22, to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were arrested by the Thudiyalur police on December 26, 2020 for possessing 1.5 kg of ganja meant for sale.

Omnibus overturns, 20 injured

A Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Ernakulam overturned near Venkitapuram Pirivu near Sulur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Sulur police rushed to the spot and recovered 20 passengers, who suffered minor injuries while 16 people escaped unhurt. The injured people were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. After treatment, all of them were discharged, the police said.

