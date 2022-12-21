Coimbatore city police on lookout for cyber offenders

December 21, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Cyber Crime Division of the Coimbatore City Police on Monday registered a case against unknown persons who escaped with the cash after tampering with an ATM.

R. Jeyaganeshan, the cluster head of a private bank, lodged a complaint with the city police in which he said the bank observed several suspicious transactions during the audit.

The money was withdrawn by unidentified persons from the ATM in the city in more than 39 transactions during October. An amount of ₹3,73,500 was withdrawn from three ATMs, but the transaction logs of the bank showed the reversal of the transaction which resulted in a mismatch.

In another incident, R. Sivakumar from Ponni Nagar lodged a cyber complaint that an unknown person hacked the mobile phones of his family members.

The person took control of the mobile through an external network and took away ₹24,500 from his bank account, said the complainant. The unknown person also created fake social media profiles of the family members and shared obscene content.

In both cases, the cybercrime police registered two separate cases under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and are on the lookout for the accused.