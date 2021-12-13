Coimbatore City Police moot surveillance cameras in public buildings

Coimbatore

13 December 2021 23:58 IST

Owners of buildings urged to install at least one camera facing the road

Coimbatore City Police have urged owners of commercial establishments to install surveillance cameras, at least one facing the road, for crime prevention.

City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar has instructed all Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors to sensitise owners of buildings situated on important roads to the importance of installing surveillance cameras.

ACPs and Inspectors attached to all law and order police stations have been instructed to identify public buildings and the availability of road-facing cameras that are functional.

Advertising

Advertising

The officers have been asked to report weekly progress of the installation of new surveillance cameras in public buildings.

As per a Government Order (GO) issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on December 12, 2012, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) units should be installed in all public buildings, commercial establishments and places where people congregate in large numbers, as a measure of crime prevention.

Installation of CCTV units was made mandatory as a condition for issuing licence under relevant provisions of Municipal Corporation/Municipal Rules.

As per the GO, public buildings include any building where public have an access for any purpose such as educational institutions, hostel where more than 100 persons reside, healthcare facilities like hospital, marriage hall, cinema theatre, amusement park, recreation centre, exhibition hall, museum, gymnasium, stadium, bar, market for the display and sale of merchandise, shop (either wholesale or retail having a floor area of 500 square metre and above), bank, ATM counter, mall, restaurants, fuel station, library, hotel, club and bus terminal.

The police will appeal to owners of such public buildings, that do not have CCTV units, to install cameras.